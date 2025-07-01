Access ARM Pensions Urges Civil Servants To Boost Retirement Savings

Access ARM Pensions has urged Nigerian civil servants to embrace small but consistent voluntary contributions to their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs), describing the habit as a simple and effective way to build long-term financial security.

The call was made by Executive Director, Technical, Access ARM Pensions, Mr. Afolabi Folayan, during his keynote address at the International Civil Service Conference in Abuja recently.

Speaking on the theme, “Building Financial Resilience for the Nigerian Civil Service of the Future,” Folayan emphasised the need to rethink retirement planning beyond statutory deductions.

He said: “We must turn concern into strategy. As leaders of the pension ecosystem, our job is to build a system that is not just safe, but smart. Not just secure, but inclusive.

Not just mandatory, but meaningful. Civil servants should be able to top up their pensions anytime, even with just N1,000 from their phones. Over time, compound interest takes care of the rest.”

He highlighted several core challenges civil servants face when preparing for retirement, including inflation, currency depreciation, inadequate financial literacy, and rising post-retirement obligations.

According to him, voluntary top-ups offer a simple yet effective strategy to cushion future economic shocks. Folayan further acknowledged the achievements of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which currently boasts over N23.3 trillion in assets.

He, however, noted that much of the investment remains concentrated in government securities, which may yield below inflation in the long run.