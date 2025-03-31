Access ARM Pensions Reinforces Commitment To Deepening Customer Engagement

Share

Against the backdrop of the evolving landscape of Nigeria’s pension industry, Access ARM Pensions has reinforced its commitment to deepening customer relationships and improving service efficiency.

Speaking at the Human Resources and Pension Desk Officers (HR/PDO) Forum, which had as its theme, “The Pension Industry in the Next Five Years” in Lagos recently, top officials of the company unveiled strategic initiatives aimed at modernising pension administration, integrating technology and expanding financial security for contributors.

Associate Director of Access ARM Pensions, Adaora Ude, emphasised the company’s focus on a customer-first approach.

She highlighted the rapid expansion of Access ARM Pensions’ client base following the merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions. She said: “We are here because we hope this will be one of many conversations.

We are learning together and building relationships. Previously, we served just over a million customers, but now we serve more than two million.

This growth is exciting, but it also means we must ensure that our processes are efficient.” Ude, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to high service standards, emphasising the importance it attaches to responsiveness.

“Our approach is different. Some say we go the extra mile. That is because we understand that our customers are our priority. When a customer raises an issue, we do not rest until it is resolved,” she said.

She added that, recognising the transformative role of digital solutions in pension administration, Access ARM Pensions is investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency.

“Technology plays a crucial role in serving our over two million retail customers, and as we scale towards even three million, we are ensuring that our systems can manage this growth.

We have learnt a lot from our most recent integration and can appreciate the complexities that come with scale” Ude noted.

She disclosed that as part of this digital drive, the company plans to introduce advanced tools and training sessions designed to streamline pension transactions and enhance user experience.

“Please be on the lookout for training sessions on the new payment platforms, we will be sending out explainer videos and scheduling sensitization sessions to guide you through the process,” she stated.

Ude noted that in addition to pensions, Access ARM Pensions is actively supporting customers in broader financial planning, particularly home ownership.

Highlighting recent regulatory changes, which allow contributors to access 25 per cent of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) for mortgage financing, she said: “This is a game-changer, as it helps address the challenge of raising an initial deposit for a home.

Our customers enjoy access to our network of trusted and competent partners who offer an array of affordable housing and enable ease of transactions.

I urge our HR/PDO partners to collaborate with us by giving us an easier platform to bring these valuable resources to the employees.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

