Access ARM Pensions Posts N28.2bn Revenue In 2024

Access ARM Pensions has announced revenues of N28.2 billion for 2024, more than double the N12.3 billion recorded in 2023.

The company also said its pre-tax profit for 2024 rose by 164 percent to N15.2 billion, while posttax profit surged by 187 percent to N10.9 billion, adding that Assets Under Management (AUM) climbed to N3.5 trillion.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos over the weekend, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions, Dave Uduanu, said:

“Our 2024 performance was the result of a disciplined execution of a post-merger integration plan, deepening our investment capabilities, and leveraging technology to deliver better service at scale as revenue grew to N28.2 billion from N12.3 billion in 2023, and PAT rose to N10.9 billion, a testament to operational synergies and improved efficiency.”

According to Uduanu, the merger between Access Pensions and ARM Pensions created significant efficiencies that have translated into improved financial outcomes.

“We planned carefully for this merger, engaging a world-class consulting firm, and preparing a comprehensive post-merger integration plan. Both the management team and the board have executed this plan flawlessly, and the results speak for themselves,” he said.

Uduanu also disclosed that Access ARM Pensions made substantial investments in digital infrastructure and expanded its customer service footprint.

