Access ARM Pensions Expands Digital Offerings To Enhance Customer Experience

Share

Access ARM Pensions Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering excellent customer experience by integrating advanced digital solutions and personalised service offerings.

As part of its strategic vision, the pension fund administrator is leveraging technology and its expanded institutional capacity following the 2024 merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions to enhance efficiency and drive financial security for its contributors.

At a recent webinar titled: “Retire Ready: The Access ARM Advantage,” senior executives emphasised the company’s focus on service excellence, investment performance, and customer-centric solutions.

Speaking at the event, Head of Strategy and Products (North), Maryam Musa, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhanced service delivery.

She noted that Access ARM is harnessing technology to create a seamless pension experience, ensuring 24/7 accessibility through self-service channels.

She said: “By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that sets new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

Customer Experience Lead, Olushola Adekunle, added that the firm’s efficient complaint resolution system ensures quick issue handling, while post-retirement support provides transparent fund disbursement and income strategies.

Employers also benefit from pension reports, compliance tracking tools, and literacy programs, with roundthe-clock multilingual support and mobile office services ensuring accessibility.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

