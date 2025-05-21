Acceptance of Delta PDP Defectors Into APC Must Be Conditional –Eselemo

Share

Collins Eselemo is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the recent defection of Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and others to the APC, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU writes

It seems that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defected to your party are not totally welcome. Do you think there should be more of a thorough screening process and should APC even reject some people?

The constitution of this country permits anybody to be associated with anybody, and anybody can come in. You see, we have leadership crisis in Delta State, and it is because of the bone-picking between Ovie Omo-Agege and Festus Keyamo. We have not been able to see a leader, who is a blend of courage and hope, who is selfless and determined, and above all incorruptible.

I have not found that in the leadership of APC, so what is happening right now is that people some people led by Keyamo and another group led by Omo-Agege, feel that they are leaders of the party. But you can give it to Omo-Agege, he has consolidated in terms of followership in the leadership of APC Delta. We are not saying that they will not be accepted, but it must be conditional.

However, Keyamo is telling the whole country that the governor can come in without conditions and that anywhere he goes, we will follow. What does that mean; that Oborevwori wants to lead me, when I struggled and fought for democracy alongside people like Femi Falana.

Somebody is telling me that Oborevwori will direct me to anywhere he wants me to go. Keyamo is telling me that and he expects me to accept it. That tells you the moral deficit in the leadership of APC itself. So, we have every cause to complain about the conduct of the leadership of APC. And now that the PDP is coming in, are they coming in with their baggage? There are some concerns.

They are a liability. If APC paid back the N450 billion owed by PDP at the expense of fellow Deltans, let them say so. There is one thing I want to get clear here. The governor must right the wrongs because the offence people like us have committed was that we are APC members.

We were attacked, our lands were grabbed, compensation not paid, properties demolished, like the property of one of our APC members. That is because we are in the opposition as APC members. Now, we see those who have done so much damage to APC members in our midst. That’s really unfortunate.

Are aware that your party has been calling on other people to come and join the APC, and there has been some kind of triumphalism within your party. In fact, your National Chairman, Abdullah Ganduje, has been jubilating but you are saying that APC doesn’t want the governor of Delta State?

You have forgotten that these are people who fought Tinubu, who is now the president of the country. So, you are bringing our tormentors to come and join us in the APC.

We are taking a very serious exception to that. Delta State government under Oborevwori took my land because I’m an APC man and refused to pay compensation but paid compensation to kits and kins of the governor.

The offence I committed was because I’m an APC member. So, not until that is resolved before there will be an acceptability of the governor and his cohorts.

What are they hiding? President Tinubu does not need them to win election. They are inconsequential but though we have accepted them, they should right the wrongs.

And the president should take note that there are so many injuries meted on APC members in Delta State by the then PDP government and that needs to be addressed.

Share