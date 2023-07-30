Accept Your Posting In Good Faith, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Bridg. Gen. Yusha’u Dogara (Y.D) Ahmed has called on the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members currently undergoing orientation to accept their postings in good faith irrespective of wherever they may be posted to.

He charged them to accept the posting as their destiny.

He spoke at the Camp Multipurpose Hall at Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka. Local Government of Benue State, according to a statement from the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche, on Sunday.

The DG admonished the corps members to interact freely with their host communities and establish permanent friendships.

He enjoined them to obey all camp rules and regulations so as to have a seamless orientation course and national service.

He also urged the youth corps members to take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program with all seriousness by becoming employers of labour.

The Benue State Coordinator, NYSC, Mr.Abe Dankaro Ashumate while briefing the DG on the camp’s progress, commended the corps members for their good conduct.

He also informed the DG of the contributions of the state government during this Orientation camp.

He added that the state Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia, through his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam, donated food items and money to the corps members.