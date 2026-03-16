Accept Wike-Backed Caretaker C’ttee, Lamido Urges PDP Leaders

The leadership crisis bedevilling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) might be heading to a reconciliation phase, as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, urged the leaders and chieftains of the party to embrace the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that the Caretaker Committee, which is championed by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed and backed by Wike, also enjoys the recognition of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Pleading for a reconciliation in the opposition party, Lamido, whose name was expunged from the national chairmanship contest ahead of the now-voided national convention in Ibadan, called for dialogue and compromise.

The former Governor reflected on the protracted crisis during a Ramadan Iftar with PDP officers in his hometown, Bamaina, in Jigawa State.

Lamido, a one-time Foreign Affairs Minister and national secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the aborted Third Republic, said: “If we do not unite and put our house in order, the time constraints in the Electoral Act may prevent the party from properly preparing for elections.”

According to the INEC timetable, parties are to hold their primaries for elective positions between April 23 and May 30.

They are also expected to submit the electronic register of their members to the electoral agency ahead of the primaries

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There is also heightened uncertainty over reconciliation moves in the party due to the inability of the Wike/Anyanwu group and the Turaki/Makinde faction to break the ice after the Court of Appeal judgment that dismantled the illegal National Working Committee (NWC).

The spokesman of the Turaki camp, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said the peace move had commenced, but discussions were being kept away from the public.

But the Caretaker Committee spokesman, Jagunda Haruna, said there had been no communication yet between the two camps.

A chieftain and former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said the envisaged reconciliation would foster unity and reposition the party.

Urging party leaders to embrace the caretaker committee, Lamido said the PDP needed a stabilising leadership structure.

He described Wike as a politically shrewd figure who took advantage of the leadership vacuum after the expiration of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The former governor said the absence of a stabilising structure at the time led to the emergence of the caretaker committee.

Lamido said, “Wike is somebody who is very, very shrewd. I think he saw through the situation and was able to put in place a caretaker committee. By the time the tenure of the existing NWC elapsed, the only structure available was the one backed by him.”

Noting that many party members might have reservations about Wike, he stressed that the current political reality demands dialogue and compromise.

Lamido added: “Even though many of us may not like him or we are fighting him politically, we must invite him in the spirit of Nigeria, in the spirit of brotherhood and PDP sisterhood. We must reconcile and move forward.”

He said the internal crisis and the wave of defections were worrisome to loyal members, adding that the quick resolution of the leadership tussle was critical to the survival of the party and its future electoral prospects.

Lamido warned that prolonged internal disputes could affect the party’s ability to meet the timelines stipulated in electoral laws ahead of elections.

He said the holy month offered an opportunity for reflection, forgiveness and reconciliation among party stakeholders.

Lamido emphasised that the PDP belongs to all its members, stressing that it should not be seen as the property of any individual.

He said: “The PDP is a collective institution. It made many of us who we are today. Therefore, we must give back to the party by ensuring its survival and preserving its legacy.”

Lamido also traced the origin of the crisis to disagreements among some governors and key actors within the party, stressing that unity and inclusive leadership remain the only path to restoring stability.

He urged party leaders to rise above personal interests, reconcile their differences and work collectively to reposition the party.

Lamido added: “Our duty now is to protect the heritage of the PDP and ensure the party continues to serve Nigerians.”