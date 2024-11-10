Accept outcome of Ondo election –Gen Abdusalami

Share

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Gen Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), has appealed to the 17 candidates and the political parties participating in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, to accept the outcome of the polls in the interest of the people. However, Abdusalami asked the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and observers to ensure the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election for the outcome to be acceptable. In all, 17 political parties signed the peace accord pledging to promote a peaceful gubernatorial election and accept the re- sults of the upcoming November 16 polls, provided they are deemed free and fair. Abdulsalami, a former Head of State, urged the party leaders and candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair, and credible, and to seek legitimate and peaceful means of addressing any concern that may arise thereafter.

Abdusalami emphasized the importance of maintaining the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the country. “I want to call on all stakeholders to work assiduously in their capacities to ensure that peace reigns su- preme during this election and that the Ondo State off-cycle election sets a precedent for other off-cy- cle elections to emulate. “While I commend the INEC for the work done so far, I call on them to continuously live up to their responsibilities in ensuring that eligible voters exercise their franchise peacefully and that the re- maining electoral processes are credible, free, and fair. “I must also extol the Nigeria Police Force and members of the In- ter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for main- taining peace and security in Ondo state. It has indeed remained one of the relatively peaceful states in the country. “I therefore urge them to remain resilient in averting any threats of violence and maintaining the peace in the state as we are only a few days away from the elections. “I want to encourage the good people of Ondo State to exercise their civic duty by coming out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice and desist from selling their votes, as it con- tradicts the very essence of democracy. It remains the duty of Nigerian citizens to elect their leaders free from any inducements or prejudice. Political actors must also discontinue this menace of vote trading.

“As citizens, you must also respect that only the INEC has the constitution- al authority to announce the results; therefore, it behoves the party leaders to ensure that they play a critical role in encouraging their supporters to refrain from making statements that will incite violence within this period espe- cially after the results have been announced. “I urge all politicians to fully commit themselves and their parties to the let- ter and spirit of the accord, shun violence and intimi- dation, and remember that as politicians, you must demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship, as that is a key trait of good leader- ship. It is the sincere hope of the National Peace Com- mittee that the Ondo state elections will be free, fair, credible, and peaceful.” In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Inde- pendent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mah- mood Yakubu, noted that no security incidents have been reported so far. He expressed optimism about continued peace, promised improved logistics on Elec- tion Day, and encouraged parties to commit to the signed agreement. Yakubu said; “I am con- fident that with the signing of the peace accord today, the proactive measures taken by the security agen- cies, the roles played by our respected tradition- al rulers, the community and religious leaders, civil society organizations, the mass media, and all oth- er stakeholders, the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election will, by the grace of God, be peaceful. “For our part, I want to assure you that we have taken measures to address election day challenges, es- pecially the perennial chal- lenge of logistics.

“I will not be tired of appealing to political par- ties and candidates to note that your signatures on the Peace Accord document alone will not guarantee a peaceful election. The Peace Accord is not an automated, self-activating document. Your commit- ment to its implementation is critical. Therefore, as you sign the Peace Accord, you should commit yourselves to its implementation and pass the message to your supporters at all levels for compliance.” The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbe- tokun, represented by AIG Sylvester Alabi, assured of readiness for the elections and disclosed the deploy- ment of over 36,000 police officers to secure all 18 local government areas. According to him, this effort would be supple- mented by officers from other security agencies, totaling 43,157 personnel. Governor Lucky Aiye- datiwa commended the National Peace Commit- tee’s efforts and pledged to accept the outcome of the election.

