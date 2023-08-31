Accept Defeat, Withdraw Petition Against Nwifuru, LG Youths Tell APGA Candidate

The youths of Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State under the aegis of Ezza North Youth General Assembly (ENYGA), on Thursday, called on the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last governorship election in the state, Professor Bernard Odo to withdraw his petition against Governor Francis Nwifuru who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Odo is from the Ezza North local government area of the state. The youths of the area urged him to as a matter of patriotism, retrace his steps by accepting the result of the governorship election.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their general meeting in Achiegu the headquarters of the local government and made available to journalists, the youths noted that Odo fought gallantly during the election and failed and should have accepted the outcome of the election because of the bond between Ezza and Izzi people instead of challenging the outcome in court.

The communiqué reads in part “that the apex youth organization hereby seizes this opportunity to call on our dear brother, Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odo to as a matter of patriotism retrace his steps by accepting the result of the last concluded governorship election in the state; withdraw the electoral petition instituted against the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru FNIOB FCAI GGCEHF at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“That Prof. Odo has fought gallantly during the election and failed wherefore he should be bound by the brotherly bond between Ezza and Izzi people by taking a positive side with his brother, Governor Nwifuru instead of pitching tenth with him on the wrong side.

“That as a matter of urgency, we call on the traditional rulers, super stakeholders, and religious leaders from Ezza extraction, especially His Lordship, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu to prevail on Prof. Odo to show the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting defeat; withdraw the suit instituted against the Governor from the court, and join hands with him to move the state forward as Izzi and Ezza people are brothers and when two brothers fight to the death, the enemies will inherit their property.

“That this is for the interest of peace in the state as after the day comes the night which can be interpreted in our local parlance as “Azua Eke L’orube Orie”, meaning that after the uninterruptable tenure of Izzi people to govern the State, for eight (8) years, it will be as a matter of equity, justice, fairness and good conscience for the Ezza people to take their turn and as such, we shall need the support of other clans in the state to achieve our desired goal; since no clan can singlehandedly make themselves Governor in the state without the help of others.

“We equally use this medium to sincerely thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for his dispositions after the elections towards our people; that as a team player, despite all odds, he showed strong consanguinity by appointing our illustrious sons and daughters into various positions in his administration.

“That we are assuring His Excellency, Governor Nwifuru of our continuous support and solidarity to deliver on his developmental mantra in the state fully anchored on peoples’ charter of needs”.

The communiqué was signed by Emeka Nwokporo, President of the youths, Titus Eze, Secretary Barrister Chika Igboke, Polycarp Obinna Alegu, Nweke Ikechukwu, Idor Nicholas Friday, Aliobu Aidan Chijioke, Ucha Julius Friday, Nweke Joshua, Awoke Malachi, Nweke Timothy, Obaji Azubuike, Andy Igwe, Oyota Emmanuel, Agbo Friday and Barr Oriko Chukwuemeka.

Others are; Ogali David Friday. Nwali Monday Benjamin, Nwali Chijioke, Ochiagha Mark, Hon. Okah Sunday and Imeze Monday.