Accept Defeat, Join Aiyedatiwa To Develop Ondo –APC Chief

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niran-Sule Akinsuyi, has advised opposition political parties in Ondo State to join hands with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in developing the state.

Akinsuyi in his congratulatory message said winning 18 local governments by any candidate was the first time such would happen in the state and it showed the dominance of the party in the state.

According to him, the opposition should not distract the governor with unnecessary litigation over the outcome of the election, but should help build the state. He said they should prepare for the next round of elections.

He said: “Massive congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on your resounding victory in the Ondo State gubernatorial election! Your landslide win in all 18 local government areas is a testament to the people’s trust in your leadership and vision for the state.

Your commitment to strong democratic practices and dedication to the progress of Ondo State have earned you this welldeserved victory. “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

Share

Please follow and like us: