""" """

New Telegraph

December 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Accept Broke Men…

Accept Broke Men or Put Up With Busy Ones – Kanayo Kanayo Tells Ladies

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared a dating tip for women.

The award-winning actor advises ladies to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a partner.

He explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a financially struggling man, she may need to be prepared to date a man who is very busy and has little time to spend in a relationship.

On his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote: “The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

His post elicited mixed reactions.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

Tunji Afolayan: Lack of Preservation of Cultural Heritage Makes It Difficult to Tell Our Stories
Read Next

Davido to headline Tottenham Hotspur stadium concert
Share
Copy Link
×