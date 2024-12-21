Accept Broke Men or Put Up With Busy Ones – Kanayo Kanayo Tells Ladies

Share

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared a dating tip for women.

The award-winning actor advises ladies to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a partner.

He explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a financially struggling man, she may need to be prepared to date a man who is very busy and has little time to spend in a relationship.

On his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote: “The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

His post elicited mixed reactions.

