Accelerating Fibre Cable Deployment For Enhanced Digitisation

Share

Deployment of fiber optic cables is crucial to achieving widespread network coverage and driving digitisation across Nigeria.

Abolaji Adebayo reports. With digital technologies increasingly integral to daily life, reliable internet connectivity has become essential for socio-economic development.

Fiber optic cables form the backbone of modern communication networks, providing high-speed internet, expanded bandwidth, and low latency. These features support applications like streaming, cloud computing, and advanced technologies such as IoT and 5G.

Internet connectivity

Nigeria has made significant strides in improving its internet infrastructure. As of 2023, the country boasted over 154 million internet users, making it one of the largest internet markets in Africa.

Despite this, internet penetration remains uneven, with rural areas experiencing limited access compared to urban centers. Mobile networks dominate the internet landscape, but they are often hindered by congestion and limited bandwidth.

The digital revolution is still far away for many African countries, mainly due to the high cost of the internet. In developed economies, internet connectivity has already changed many aspects of the lives of individuals and provided far-reaching economic and social benefits.

It is critical to extend these opportunities to developing economies to accelerate economic and social growth while enabling the transition from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.

Only 2.7 billion people out of the world’s seven billion have access to the internet while the vast majority of the 4.3 billion that remain unconnected live in developing countries.

It is crucial that developing countries understand the impact on the economic development that technology can have; a large increase in GDP growth and productivity and improvements in health conditions and education opportunities.

Beyond the benefits that the internet is already bringing, this provides a clear potential to reduce poverty and promote long-run economic and social development.

Though the country is forging ahead amidst various challenges, internet connectivity in Nigeria is still not at the required level. Apart from the major cities, many rural areas in the country are still out of coverage.

The limitation in connectivity is linked to various factors but most importantly telecom infrastructure which is lacking in many rural areas.

At a forum recently, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said there was a need, as the regulator of the nation’s telecommunication sector, “to share thoughts and ideas with industry stakeholders concerning the prospects and challenges confronting our march to

Apart from the major cities, many rural areas in the country are still out of coverage

achieving ubiquitous broadband connectivity across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

Demand for data

Globally, and more importantly in Nigeria, the outbreak of COVID-19 marked the beginning of a major surge and acceleration in the uptake of broadband and the adoption of digital services by individuals and businesses, the digitalisation of governmental services in Nigeria and across the world.

Most hitherto face-to-face activities have automatically migrated online with an accompanying quest for digital literacy by many to be able to continue to carry out their daily personal and official activities through digital platforms.

The rate at which businesses consume data to keep their activities running has increased by more than 100 per cent. Businesses now move to the cloud. The advent of the 5G network has also increased the rate of data consumption across the globe.

Due to its nature, 5G users tend to consume more data than the users of the previous network. With skit-makers and other content creators delivering humorous and entertaining social content on the internet, data consumption has also significantly increased among social media users.

The netizens have kept increasing in number as the presence of more people especially the youths results in the consumption of more data daily.

Regulator’s direction

As the regulator of the nation’s highly dynamic telecommunication industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has, over the years, put several regulatory frameworks in place to ensure incremental broadband deployment for available, accessible, and affordable connectivity to telecom consumers.

According to the NCC EVC, post-pandemic, the NCC, working with various stakeholders has continued to explore ways to sustain the growth of broadband networks to address identified digital gaps (demand and supply sides) highlighted by the pandemic and consider steps to overcome these challenges, especially in terms of addressing the digital divide.

Through various policy directions, especially the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, the Nigerian government has set out ambitious targets accompanied by timelines that aim towards making broadband an enabler of economic growth across all sectors in Nigeria.

Although limited access to highspeed service, lack of advanced IT skills, funding, and inadequate infrastructure among several other factors have been identified as the major constraints slowing Nigeria’s internet economy, Nigeria has demonstrated commitment and passion, through various policy and regulatory frameworks, to ensure wider broadband coverage for the country.

“This is because the data revolution presents great potential and opportunity for the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” Maida stated.

Statistics

He continued: “The Commission’s focus in the next four years and beyond under the current administration aligns strictly with the vision for the digital economy, as envisioned in the Strategic Plan of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

The Strategic Blueprint, unveiled in October 2023 has five pillars and prioritizes deployment of broadband infrastructure and digital empowerment of 3 million Nigerian youths, among others.”

Already, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Tijani, had said the Ministry, in its bid to make Nigeria a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, had identified over 6,000 AI researchers who are of Nigerian descent and based in several parts of the world.

According to him, the researchers will be instrumental to the country’s new drive to deploy AI in every sector of the economy and for job creation. He added that the goal of the Ministry was to use AI to enhance productivity through the deployment of smart infrastructure.

The Minister had earlier in August, via a post on Twitter, asked Nigerians to recommend any AI researchers of Nigerian descent to join the country in co-creating a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.

New strategic plan

One of the five pillars of the Strategic Blueprint is the “Infrastructure” component, which focuses on broadband accessibility, availability, and afford – ability. Other pillars of the ministerial strategic plan are Knowledge; Policy; Innovation/Entrepreneurship and Capital; and Trade.

The Strategic Plan is designed to drive a major part of the overall implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. “The NCC, under my leadership, will support the target of the Ministry to boost Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate to 70 percent by the end of 2025 in line with the NNBP 2020-2025, through the laying of 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across the country.

In the same vein, and in line with the vision of the Ministry, we are targeting the provision of coverage of, at least, 80 per cent of the country’s population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2027; we also intend to secure between 300-500 per cent increase in broadband investment by the end of 2027; while we work to reduce the gap of unconnected Nigerians in rural areas from 61 per cent to less than 20 per cent by 2027,” Maida said.

Other key targets in the Strategic Plan of the Ministry, which has adopted a clear-cut strategy to transform Nigeria’s digital economy sector, and which the NCC is committed to include the plan to deliver data download speed of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by the end of 2025; achieve a 50 per cent improvement in quality of service (QoS) by 2024; 22 per cent increase in net GDP contribution by digital economy by 2027 as well as an increase in investment into Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by 15 per cent year-on-year.

The Ministerial blueprint also targets 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027; a capital increase raised by Nigerian tech startups by 50 per cent year-on-year from $1 billion/year in 2022 to $5 billion/year in 2027; and achieving 25 per cent domiciliation of local technology startups by 2027.

Other expectations to accomplish include 60 per cent government data digitization by the end of 2026; and the creation of 50,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry jobs by 2026 while also ensuring the accomplishment of 22 percent net GDP contribution by 2027, among others.

Commitment “I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Commission to supporting the strategic blueprint of our supervising Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration by stimulating stronger broadband infrastructure that extends beyond connecting people but also focuses on economic empowerment and creating opportunity for inclusion.

“The current administration expects that with improved access to quality and affordable broadband, and upgraded critical services, we would be able to work collaboratively to catalyze a digital transformation that impacts our entire population.

To achieve this potential, the NCC will continue to ensure diligent implementation of our broadband strategy to ensure that everybody is carried along.

As a Commission, we will also ensure effective management of our spectrum resources as path – ways for the growth of new and emerging technologies, improvement of businesses, and seamless access to government services.

“I call on all necessary stakeholders to join hands with the Commission as it discharges its regulatory mandate towards building robust and resilient broadband infrastructure that supports the potential of the growing data revolution to drive our collective prosperity in Nigeria,” he added.

Fibre cables

As part of the efforts, the Federal Government recently announced its plan to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to convey additional 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables.

With this plan, Nigeria’s internet connectivity and advanced universal access will be significantly enhanced. According to government, the project will expand Nigeria’s connectivity backbone from the current 35,000 kilo – metres to 125,000 kilometres.

Last line

To bridge the digital divide and make the economy robust in the country, the government must prioritise the provision of telecom infrastructure across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: