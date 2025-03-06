Accelerating Broadband Penetration For Economic Growth

Share

Broadband connectivity is a cornerstone for economic development in the 21st century, serving as a catalyst for innovation, productivity, and inclusive growth, Abolaji Adebayo reports

As advanced technologies evolve, they offer unprecedented opportunities to accelerate broadband penetration and foster economic expansion.

One of the trending emerging technologies is 5G. Nigeria, as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, is strategically positioned to leverage 5G technology to catalyse economic growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

The development of Fifth-Generation (5G) technology has been a global priority for several countries due to its transformative impact on industries, governance, and economies.

As Nigeria works towards becoming a leader in Africa’s digital economy, advancing 5G technology development remains critical to enhancing connectivity, productivity, and competitiveness.

5G is the next evolution of mobile networks, designed to provide higher speeds, reduced latency, and increased connectivity compared to its predecessor, 4G LTE.

With the ability to support up to one million connected devices per square kilometer and peak data speed of up to 10 Gbps, 5G is expected to fuel the development of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), and remote healthcare. Countries like the United States, China, South Korea, and many in Europe are leading in 5G deployment.

In Africa, South Africa was among the first countries to launch limited commercial 5G networks, and Nigeria is rapidly catching up in this race, with its government and telecoms operators working to create the necessary infrastructure to accelerate adoption.

5G in Nigeria

Nigeria officially began its 5G journey in 2021, when the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced plans to auction 5G spectrum licences.

MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications emerged as winners of the initial spectrum auction in December 2021, with rollout efforts beginning in 2022.

In August 2022, MTN Nigeria became the first to launch 5G services in select cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The Nigerian government has set ambitious targets, aiming to cover major cities and urban centers with 5G networks by 2025.

The National Policy on 5G Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy, launched in 2021, provides a roadmap for achieving this goal.

The policy focuses on building infrastructure, creating a favorable regulatory environment, encouraging investments, and addressing security concerns to ensure safe and sustainable deployment.

Collaboration

As part of efforts towards advancing 5G tech development in Nigeria, the government led by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, entered into an agreement with one of the world tech giants, Ericsson, for the establishment of a 5G Innovation Lab.

The initiative aims to position Nigeria as a leader in the use of 5G technology to enhance productivity and advance technological capabilities. The agreement was formalised on Friday, last week, at Ericsson’s Global headquarters and Research and Development Lab in Kista, located north of Stockholm, Sweden.

Vice President Shettima and Ericsson’s Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Middle East and Africa witnessed the signing.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, while Peter Olusoji Ogundele, Country Manager for Ericsson Nigeria, signed on behalf of the company 5G, the fifth generation of cellular networks, is reported to be 100 times faster than 4G, providing unprecedented opportunities for businesses, technology, and communities worldwide.

Dr. Tijani highlighted the MoU’s significance, expressing optimism that Nigeria would maximise the benefits of 5G technology. He said: “The broad coverage will drive rapid development and growth for Nigeria’s economy.”

Tijani added that the “vice president’s visit aims to deepen our relationship with tech partners. We signed this MoU to establish an Innovation Lab with Ericsson, focusing on 5G applications for sectors such as agriculture, mining, and education, as well as general connectivity to enhance Nigerians’ quality of life.”

He emphasised that the initiative aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which includes reforms to diversify Nigeria’s economy through digital technology.

The vice president, during a briefing on Ericsson’s technological advancements, discussed the possibility of deploying 5G technology to enhance the security of Nigeria’s oil facilities, prevent theft, and address pipeline vandalism.

He emphasised the importance of leveraging technology for managing the nation’s oil economy.

Key drivers

Several factors are driving the push for 5G technology in Nigeria which include growing mobile penetration and digital economy goals; demand for enhanced connectivity; as well as potential for industry innovation and economic growth.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest mobile market, with over 220 million active mobile subscriptions as of 2024. Experts noted that the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet services makes the country ripe for faster networks like 5G.

The government’s digital economy goals, outlined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020–2030), aim to harness technology to promote innovation, create jobs, and boost productivity.

The limitations of existing 4G networks in handling high data volumes, especially in urban areas, have created a need for 5G technology. Sectors such

as banking, entertainment, and education increasingly rely on high-speed internet, making faster and more reliable networks critical.

5G networks can drive innovation in multiple sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and transportation.

With applications in smart agriculture, telemedicine, and AI-based learning platforms, 5G can play a key role in addressing societal challenges and driving Nigeria’s economic diversification.

Challenges

Despite the excitement around 5G, Nigeria faces several challenges that slow down its deployment and adoption. Industry players have identified high cost of infrastructure as one of the major challenges.

According to them, developing 5G network requires significant investments in infrastructure, including the deployment of base stations, fiber optics, and small cells.

Nigerian telecom operators have expressed concerns about the high costs involved, especially given the country’s unstable economic environment. Another major challenge is limited fiber optic coverage.

Reliable 5G networks depend heavily on extensive fiber optic infrastructure. Nigeria’s fiber network is limited, with less than 40% of the country covered.

Expanding this infrastructure to both urban and rural areas is necessary but costly although the federal government is making frantic effort to deploy the needed infrastructure.

The Federal Government recently announced plans to invest $2 billion dollars to deploy 90,000kilometers fibre optic project in the country. The project is designed to expand Nigeria’s fibre optic cable capacity from 35,000km to 125,000km, to boost terrestrial fibre optic backbone in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy,Tijani, stated in Kano on the sidelines of facility tour of the vandalised Digital Innovation Park.

Tijani said the investment would provide meaningful connectivity to communities ensuring that schools, hospitals, government establishments and businesses thrive in a digitally connected environment.

According to him, it will also accelerate growth across critical sectors of the economy including education, health, and agriculture. To support this vision, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is committed to deepening Nigeria’s digital backbone.

“Through the National Broadband Alliance and in collaboration with Kano State Government, we are simplifying the process for private infrastructure companies to invest in Kano’s digital economy.

“This partnership will facilitate further investment in connectivity, ensuring that key institutions like schools, hospitals and public offices are connected, enabling Kano to become a true digital hub,” he said.

Apart from that, Nigeria’s unreliable electricity supply has also remained a major obstacle. 5G base stations consume more power than previous generations, and operators may face operational challenges unless the energy sector improves.

Regulatory and policy barriers are another challenge to the development of 5G in Nigeria. Although the NCC has made significant strides, bureaucratic delays and overlapping regulatory requirements remain concerns.

Streamlining approval processes and ensuring collaboration among different government agencies will be essential to facilitating 5G deployment.

In some areas, there is skepticism and misinformation about the health effects and security risks of 5G networks. These fears, if not addressed through public awareness campaigns, could slow adoption rates.

Accelerating the network

To overcome challenges and accelerate 5G deployment, industry analysts said Nigeria needs a multi-faceted approach such as infrastructure investments and partnerships.

According to them, the government should encourage partnerships between telecom operators, private investors, and international development organizations to mobilize funding for 5G infrastructure.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can also be used to expand fiber optic networks and build new base stations. They also charged the NCC to streamline regulatory processes and provide incentives to operators to invest in 5G networks.

This could include tax breaks, subsidies, or reduced license fees for operators deploying 5G infrastructure in underserved areas. They also urges the government to address the power supply issue as they sought collaboration between telecom companies and energy providers.

“The government and telecom operators should invest in public awareness campaigns to counter misinformation about 5G technology.

Community engagement and education programs can foster trust and encourage adoption. “Nigeria must invest in capacity building to develop a skilled workforce that can support 5G networks.

Educational institutions should introduce relevant courses in telecommunications, data science, and network engineering to prepare the next generation of experts.

“The government can foster local innovation by supporting startups developing 5Gbased solutions. Initiatives such as tech hubs and innovation competitions will encourage young entrepreneurs to create applications that leverage 5G.”

Last line

While significant progress has been made with the auctioning of spectrum licenses and the launch of initial 5G services, there are still challenges to overcome, including high infrastructure costs, regulatory bottlenecks, and public concerns.

