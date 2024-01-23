ACBF lauded for championing children’s literature in Nigeria

For championing children’s literature in Nigeria, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), Nigeria’s premier children’s book festival, has been named the 2023 Brittle Paper Literary Platform of the Year. Indeed, the award is in recognition of ACBF’s exceptional contributions to championing children’s literature in the country and for fostering a safe and inspiring space for young minds to explore books and ideas.

Instituted in 2019 by Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi with passionate advocate for literacy, ACBF, according to Founder and Convener, has become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s literary landscape, as the festival provides a unique platform for children to engage with books, as well as authors and fellow book lovers through interactive workshops, story-telling sessions, and vibrant cultural performances. Speaking about the award, she stated: “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Brittle Paper. “ACBF was borne out of a deep belief in the transformative power of stories and the importance of nurturing a love of reading in children. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the incredible Nigerian authors, artists and educators, who make ACBF possible.” In her remarks, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Brittle Paper, Ainehi Edoro, stated that the Brittle Paper Literary Platform of the Year award acknowledges not only ACBF’s commitment to children’s literacy, but also its wider impact on the Nigerian literary scene.

According to her, the festival has played a pivotal role in supporting self-published authors, promoting diverse voices, and fostering a more inclusive literary culture in Nigeria. She said: “There is no doubt that ACBF is shifting Nigerian literary culture in ways that speak volume to the broader growth that we are observing in African literature globally. “The ACBF has grown to be more than just a festival; it is a powerful advocacy platform for the intellectual and imaginative lives of children, emphasising their importance within the broader literary culture. Ultimately, the festival is about impacting the lives of children, which is no small charge. ”The 2023 Brittle Paper Literary Platform of the Year award is a significant milestone for ACBF and a powerful recognition of its vital role in shaping the future of Nigerian literature.” As the festival continues to grow and inspires the younger ones, it promises to leave an enduring legacy of literacy, creativity and imagination for generations of young Nigerians to come,” Edoro added.