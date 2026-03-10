Acapella Reacts To Lagos Airport Parking Rates Hike

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Emuoboh Ohare, popularly known as Acapella, has decried the N78,000 fee he incurred for three nights of parking his car at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA 2) in Lagos, describing it as exorbitant and exploitative.

Acapella, who spoke in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Monday, bemoaned having to pay N78,000 for three nights and an hour of airport parking.

The comedian said following a three-day vacation to Abuja, he returned to Lagos and received the shock of his life while attempting to reclaim his parked automobile at the airport.

He claimed the attendant told him that starting on March 1, 2026, the cost of overnight parking had increased to N25,000 per night from the usual N6,000 per night.

The comedian questioned why Nigerians were so ready to adapt to every circumstance, saying he could not believe that they did not protest the sharp increase.

He said, “This morning I landed at MMA 2 airport from Abuja. I parked my car at the airport. To my surprise, as I returned to pay, the guy (airport official) told me my fee was N78,000.

“I asked him what he meant; I parked this car here since Friday, three nights and one hour. And then the guy said overnight parking costs N25,000.

“Annoyingly, the guy said it had been implemented since March 1. So I wondered, ‘today being March 9, you’re telling me some Nigerians have been paying N25,000 every night to park their car at the airport since March 1? And there is no outrage, everybody is acting like it’s normal and just adapted?’

“They were charging N6,000 for overnight parking. So some people would consider that three or four days would be approximately N25,000. So, instead of booking a taxi to and fro, just park your car at the airport.

First of all, for the comfort it gives you that it’s your car. Secondly, it’s almost the same price as an Uber or Bolt ride. And thirdly, for the convenience that when you land, even if you have some personal movements, you can start your movement from the airport.