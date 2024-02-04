Acapella Knocks Reno Omokri Over Nigeria’s Economic Pandemic

Nigerian comedian, Acapella has knocked former political aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri over the current economic pandemic in the country.

Following Omokri’s submissions on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the comedian insisted that Omokri has turned into a puppet and is now working for the current government ‘which is making the lives of Nigerians harder.’

He, however, said “that Omokri’s parents “need to be appreciated for giving birth to a child that does not have sense”.

Speaking further on his grievances on the hardship of the country in a shared video via his Instagram page on Sunday, February 4, the comedian made emphasis on Reno’s tweet where he alleged that Nigerian women bought wigs worth over $200e comedian noted that the beauty industry is quite a big one and Nigerian women bought the wigs with Naira equivalent of the wigs, putting back money into the economy.

He also pointed out that senators got cars worth over N100m upon resuming office, and the money was spent without any being put into the Nigerian economy.

He also argued that other countries, including the United Arab Emirates are moving away from oil to generate revenue from other sectors.

He therefore asserted that Reno Omokri is passing off false claim of being a “table shaker” because he has ‘nothing to offer.’

