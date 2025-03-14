ACAOSA Ramadan Lecture: Scholars proffer solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges

Share

Islamic Scholars and leaders have advanced the eradication of capitalism, bridging the social gaps between the rich and the poor and massive food production as Islamic solutions to contemporary social and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

They made the calls at the Anwar- ul Islam College Agege Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA) 11th Annual Ramadan Lecture during the week in Lagos, titled: “Islamic Panacea to Contemporary Economic and Social Challenges in Nigeria”.

Delivering the lecture on the topic, a renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Taofeek Akeugbagold urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts towards increasing food production and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor as panacea to current socio-economic challenges.

Akeugbagold, the Wazeer Muslimeen of Oyo State, said that Islam had a time-tested and trusted principle to bring the country out of its numerous challenges, if duly adopted.

“The Islamic solution is for the government to eradicate or reduce this level of capitalism that is going on in the country. We need to level up the gap between the rich and the poor.

“The poverty level is too high and we are appealing to the President, we know he is trying his best.

“He (Tinubu) met the country in a dilapidated state. He has tried a lot just to put the country back on the track.

“We are still appealing to him that he should please increase his efforts on food production so that the masses will at last pray for him and for his government,” Akeugbagold said.

Linking the prevailing social decadence to parental failure, the cleric said that Islam had a panacea not only to political and economic but also social problems in Nigeria.

The scholar, who noted that Islam was founded on the principle of love, trust, justice, equity, sharing, respect to one another, caring for the poor and participatory governance, said absence of these had constituted a barrier to Nigeria’s growth.

He said that Islam through the principle of Zakat provided a solution to the problem of poverty and inequality in the society.

Akeugbagold said that division and hatred among Nigerian people, capitalism among other factors had not allowed Islamic solutions to work for the nation.

Speaking, Dr Abdulfatai Afolabi, President-General, ACAOSA Global, said the topic had been “meticulously chosen to address the pressing realities of our nation.

“In a world fraught with economic hardship, social unrest, and moral decay, Islam offers a divine solution rooted in justice, equity, and ethical governance.”

