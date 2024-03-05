ACAOSA Class of ’87 inaugurates exco as Ogundimu emerges president

The Anwar –Ul Islam College, Agege Old Students Association (A’Level) Class of ’87 over the weekend inaugurated its maiden executive body. The Advanced Level Class of ’87 body formed in 2021, held its first reunion meeting same year on December 11, with an interim body in place until the recent election. A former Lagos House of Assembly member, Honourable Yinka Ogundimu, emerged President after an election held online on February 24. The body also voted O. Kolade as Vice President, Ikmat Gbadamosi as General Secretary and Taiwo Odubeko as Asst. General Secretary.

Post of the Financial Sec. has S. Adeosun, Rafiu Jempeji – Treasurer; Latifah Adeniran Social Secretary; Adekunle Salami –Publicity Secretary and Kayode Aturu-Wefare Officer. Mutiu Owolabi and Barrister B. Adeliyi emerged Auditor and Legal Officer respectively, while Ibrahim Wahid is Chief Whip. Two of the ’87 Class members emerged as Diaspora Representatives. They are Saheed Gbadebo for UK/Europe and Bolaji Ajimotokan for North America. Another member of the body, Barrister Jide Bakare, on Saturday officially inaugurated the body as Ogundimu pledged to unite the body more. Ogundimu said: “As the President, I am open to suggestions and will run an all-inclusive EXCO just as we will, together try to carry along members that are active in the general platform.”