ACAOSA Class Of ‘87 Holds 2nd Reunion Meeting Feb 22

The Anwar-Ul-Islam College Agege Old Students Association (Class of ‘87 A’Level) has fixed February 22 for the second reunion meeting of the body.

At a recent meeting of the Executive Committee of the body led by for Lagos House of Assembly member, Yinka Ogundimu, the body picked the date and started plans for the event.

Ogundimu charged the reunion sub-committee to put up a show that would be better than the first reunion meeting held in Ikeja in 2001.

He said: “We have trust in this committee to deliver a good show and we expect our members to also turn out in large numbers like they did in the first Re – union Event.

“The next few weeks will be busy for the committee and the EXCO will also work with them to guarantee an entertaining show.”

Only last week, Head of the Reunion Committee, Rasheed Kolade and two other members –Kola Oreyini and Barrister Jide Bakare – were at the R and A City Hotel, Ikeja to secure the venue for the event.

