ACAOSA ’87 Set Roll Out Drums For 2nd Reunion Meeting In Lagos

All is now set for the second Reunion Meeting of the Anwar-Ul-Islam College Agege Old Students Association (Class of ’87 A’Levels) which takes place tomorrow in Lagos.

The R and A Hotels is the venue of the event in which the members are also expected to come in with their respective spouses for the meeting.

The Reunion Planning Committee, headed by Comptroller Kayode Kolade, held its last virtual meeting on Thursday to put the finishing touches to all its arrangements for the meeting. Kolade said he was sure that members would have a great time come February 22, adding that the event would be fun-filled and without a hitch.

He said: “We have been working on this for the past months and we are happy to be where we are today, ready for the event proper. ‘There are interesting programmes we lined up just as we also intend to bond and enjoy ourselves as friends.

“We thank all our members who have donated in various ways to support the programme. They have been wonderful.” The President of the ACAOSA ’87 (A’Levels), Hon. (Dr.) Yinka Ogundimu, also noted that the EXCO of the body has directed members to turn out for the programme.

