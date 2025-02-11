New Telegraph

February 11, 2025
ACAOSA 87 Set Intensifies Plans For Reunion Meeting

The Anwar-Ul-Islam College, Agege Old Students Association (Class of ’87 A’Level) has intensified plans for its second reunion meeting, billed to take place on February 22.

The Reunion Committee, headed by Rasheed Kolade on Sunday held a virtual meeting where most of the arrangements were concluded for the event, which is slated for R and A Hotels, Ikeja.

At the well-attended meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, the committee was delighted to have completed over 85 per cent of what needs to be done.

“We wanted to do this earlier, but due to some logistics, we moved it to February 22 and I am happy we are on course. My committee members have been amazing just as we also enjoy the support of our Exco led by Yinka Ogundimu.

This time, we expect the event to be an upgrade of the maiden reunion,” he stated.

