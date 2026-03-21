ACAN: Adebote Takes Over From Aliyu, Calls For Unity

Coach Olalekan Adebote has been elected the President of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria (ACAN).

In an election that took place virtually, Adebote, popularly called D’Victors pooled 51 votes across the various coaches in the country as he defeated Coach Michael Monyei, an ex-international, who got 31 votes.

The vice president position was won by US-based coach Patience Itanyi, who was the only candidate for the position with 76 votes.

Adebote will now take over from the current board member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and current National Team coach, Solomon Aliyu, whose tenure has expired.

Speaking after the election, Adebote congratulated all the candidates, both the new executive and those that lost out while also calling for unity among all the coaches.

“I am deeply humbled and sincerely grateful for the confidence you have placed in me by electing me as the President of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria (ACAN),” he said.

“This victory is not mine alone — it belongs to every coach who believes in the growth of our profession, the development of our athletes, and the unity of our association.

“I would also like to warmly congratulate all other executives who were elected. I look forward to working closely with you as we collectively move our association forward.

“Our leadership will focus on strengthening the voice of coaches, creating more opportunities for athletes, and building a stronger and more respected ACAN.”