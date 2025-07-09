ACAMB’s Stakeholders Conference To Focus On Digital Era Banking

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) has announced that its 4th National Stakeholders’ Conference, themed, “AI & the Future of Trust:

Reimagining Banking and Financial Services in a Digital-First Era,” will take place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press release: “This year’s conference is convening amid a global shift toward artificial intelligence and its pro – found impact on trust, transparency, and customer engagement in financial services.

ACAMB’s 4th Stakeholders’ Conference will bring together senior bankers, fintech disruptors, regulatory authorities, and AI pioneers to examine how technology can be responsibly harnessed to drive innovation while safeguarding consumer confidence.”

The statement also said that the keynote speaker, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner at Verraki Africa and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), will deliver the address for the day. In addition, the conference will also feature a robust lineup of expert panelists.

YonoduOkeugo, General Manager of Business Banking &Partnerships at VFD Microfinance Bank; Dr. Harrison Nnaji, Chief Information Security Officer at First Bank Nigeria, and Dele Adeyinka, Chief Digital Officer at Polaris Bank.

ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, emphasised the significance of this year’s conference in light of evolving technological and regulatory demands.

He said: “As AI revolutionizes banking, the question is not just about adoption, it is about how we harness it to rebuild trust in an increasingly skeptical digital landscape.

This conference is a clarion call for collaboration. We must ensure that AI serves as a bridge, not a barrier, to financial inclusion and integrity. Together, we will redefine what it means to be a trusted financial institution in 2025 and beyond.”