ACAMB Set To Hold 2nd National Stakeholders’ Conference

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of corporate and marketing communication professionals working in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria, has announced Thursday, August 17, 2023, as the date for its 2nd National Stakeholders’ Conference set to hold at Bankers House, CIBN, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press release, the ACAMB stakeholders’ conference, which has as its theme, “Marketing Financial Services in Dynamic Times,” will serve to spotlight the evolving role of marketing communications in Nigeria’s growing financial services industry.

The statement said that the keynote address at the conference will be delivered by Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya, Group MD, CMC Connect and immediate past President, African Public Relations Association (APRA).

There will also be a panel discussion featuring a number of high-profile marketing communication experts and c-suite executives including Steve Babaeko, CEO/Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas and President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Helen Ogboh, Group Head Manufacturing, Corporate Banking Directorate of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tolulope Ogundipe, Group Head, Banking Services, Premium Trust Bank, Tosin Adebayo-Yusuf, Executive Director/COO, Heirs Life Assurance, Dr. Sunnie Omeiza-Michael, Director, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), James Agada, Director, CWG Plc.