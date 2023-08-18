ACAMB Restates Commitment To Stakeholder Engagement

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of corporate and marketing communication professionals work- ing in banks in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to stakeholder engagement as part of its contribution towards advancing the growth of the financial services industry.

ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, stated this in his welcome ad- dress at the association’s 2nd National Stakeholders’ Conference which held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’ (CIBN) Bankers House, in Lagos, yesterday.

According to him, ACAMB “wants to work and share ideas with all relevant stakeholders, and form partnerships and alliances that work for the good of the financial services industry and Nigeria in general.”

He noted that the theme of this year’s conference, “Marketing financial services in dynamic times, ”highlights the impact of the multiple challenges that the country is currently facing, such as macroeconomic headwinds, rising inflation and forex scarcity on the financial services industry.

The ACAMB President also noted that while digitalization has led to increased adoption of digital payment systems, with consumers becoming more sophisticated, “the rate at which fintechs and neo-banks have, and continue to transform the finance industry, is a wake-up call for the traditional financial institutions to keep up with latest innovations in order to succeed and thrive.”

Specifically, he stated that this year’s edition of the event was an opportunity for stakeholders from different sectors of the financial services industry to discuss and share knowledge about marketing strategies in the current fast-paced global financial market.

In his keynote address at the conference, the Group MD, CMC Connect and immediate past President, African Public Relations Association (APRA), Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya, listed challenges of marketing financial products in this challenging period, including low disposable income, hyper inflation, low marketing budgets and low trust levels.