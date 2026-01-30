ACAMB Pledges Unified Advocacy, Professional Growth

…elects new executive

The Association of Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has ushered in a new executive council, with a strong representation from leading financial institutions, to steer its affairs for the 2026-2028 term.

The election, held during the association’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos yesterday, saw seasoned professionals from across the banking landscape elected to key positions.

The newly constituted executive includes Babajide Sipe of the Bank of Industry as President; Chinwe Bode-Akinwande of FirstBank as First Vice President; Morolake Philip-Ladipo of Wema Bank as Second Vice President; Abiodun Coker of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) as the Publicity Secretary; Olugbenga Owootomo from Polaris Bank as General Secretary; Halima Ishak from Jaiz Bank as Financial Secretary; Ademola Adesola from Parallex Bank as Assistant General Secretary; Unoaku Temitope Anyadike from Guaranty Trust Bank as Treasurer and MacQueen Afolabi from Zenith Bank as Social Secretary.

In his inaugural address, President Sipe expressed profound gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, outlining a purposeful agenda for his tenure. “I promise to lead with courage, intention, and purpose.

My leadership will be anchored on four pillars: mentorship and career development; strengthening outcomes relevant within the banking industry; active member engagement; and strong representation and advocacy,” he stated.

He further emphasized: “I will be an unrelenting advocate for our members and for the strategic value of our profession. My key focus is growth—growth for members, growth for the association, and ensuring that the values of ACAMB are protected.”

The newly elected First Vice President, Bode-Akinwande, who gave the vote of thanks, rallied members for collective effort. “The job of amplification is for each and every one of us. We have heard the feedback and are ready to hit the ground running,” she said.