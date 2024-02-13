ACAMB mourns Herbert Wigwe

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Nigeria Banks (ACAMB) has extended its deepest condolences to Access Holdings Group on the tragic passing of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. The renowned business and corporate leader, along with his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in the United States of America.

According to statement, “Dr. Wigwe, affectionately known as ‘The Fearless One,’ was a visionary leader whose indomitable spirit, dedication, and exemplary contributions to the banking and financial sector in Nigeria, has left an indelible mark. His visionary legacy of hard work, social impact, generosity, philanthropy, education, and entrepreneurship was unparalleled, inspiring countless professionals within the industry and beyond.”

ACAMB also mourned the late Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group. The statement reported ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, on behalf of the Executive Committee and all members of the Association, as expressing heartfelt condolences to the Access Holdings Group and the extended family of Dr. Wigwe. Bolarinwa stated: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, a true titan in the corporate and banking world. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development has left an indelible impact on the industry