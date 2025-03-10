ACAMB mourns death of Kabir Dangogo

Share

The Association of Cor porate Communicationsand Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has announced the passing of its pioneer President, Mallam Kabir Dangogo, who was a distinguished professional in public relations, corporate communications, and marketing. In a statement signed by ACAMB’s Publicity Secretary, Omede Odekina, Mallam Dangogo, a trailblazer and mentor, passed away on Thursday night, March 6, at the age of 76, leaving behind a profound legacy in the Nigerian Banking and Communications Industry.

The statement said: “As ACAMB’s Founding President, he played a pivotal role in shaping the association into a respected body that has consistently elevated Corporate Communications and Marketing standards in Nigeria’s banking sector. “His visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to mentorship, inspired generations of professionals, making him a cornerstone of the Banking industry.

