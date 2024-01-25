ACAMB Elects New Executive Committee

Members of the Association of Corporate and Marketing Communication Professionals in Nigerian Banks (ACAMB) have elected a new Executive Committee to pilot the affairs of the Association in the next two years. The newly elected leader- ship was the major highlight of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held in Lagos on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 to reflect on the accomplishments of the past year and to shape the future direction of the association.

The AGM, attended by ACAMB members, past leaders and elders, provided a platform for meaningful discussions, strategic planning, and the exchange of ideas among banking professionals who form the backbone of ACAMB. The event showcased the commitment of the association to foster collaboration and innovation within the financial sector.

According to a press release, the newly elected exco members are Presi- dent: Rasheed Bolarinwa of Polaris Bank; Vice President (VP)1, Oze K Oze of FirstBank; VP2: Tolulope Onipede of Guaranty Trust Bank; General Secretary, Jide Sipe of Ecobank; Assistant General Secretary, Iyke Iheagwam of Access Bank; Financial Secretary, Halima Isha of JAIZ Bank; Treasurer, Morolake Philip-Ladipo of Wema Bank; Social Secretary, Ozena Utulu of Heritage Bank and Publicity Secretary, Omede Odekina of United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Bolarinwa, the newly elected President, expressed gratitude to the association’s members for the trust placed in the new leadership team and emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration to achieve the association’s objectives. The President also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Exco and thanked them for their dedicated service.

He said: “We are thrilled to announce the new Executive Committee of ACAMB, a team that embodies the spirit of creativity, ambition, and collaboration. As we embark on this new term, my commitment to each and every member remains unwavering. Working with the new Exco, we’ll continue to strive for excellence, explore new avenues for growth, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.”