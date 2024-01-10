New Telegraph

January 10, 2024
ACAMB announces burial arrangements for Imoyo

  • 10 hours ago
  • 1 minute read

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) has announced the burial details for its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away on December 17, 2023, after a brief illness.

In a press release signed by its President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, the association said that the burial arrangements, as communicated by the Imoyo family, showed that the Service of Songs would hold on January 17 at the Harbour Point Event Center, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos at 5 pm, while the funeral service would hold on January 18, at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos at 11am.

