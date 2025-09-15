AcadPass Engages Adviser

Africa’s digital ecosystem for students, AcadPass, has appointed Professor Mondy Selle Gold as national academic adviser. The appointment underscores the platform’s commitment to bridging innovation with academic excellence and fostering mentorship for young people across the continent.

Gold is a distinguished academician, respected thinker and celebrated teacher, whose career has been marked by decades of impactful scholarship and leadership. Known for his unique ability to connect with students, he has dedicated his life to mentoring young people around the world, offering them not only academic guidance but also hope, confidence, and a fatherly presence that has transformed countless lives.

He teaches at the Colorado State University, (CSU) in the United States of America. In recognition of his outstanding teaching and mentorship, CSU Global, recently honoured Prof. Gold with the prestigious Faculty Spotlight Award.

The award highlights his exceptional commitment to education, his remarkable student evaluations, and the lasting positive impact he has had on learners across diverse backgrounds. This international recognition further affirms his reputation as a world-class educator and role model.

AcadPass is an innovative homegrown digital platform with its unique ecosystem for Nigerian students and tertiary institutions built by Nigerians to solve a Nigerian problem and scaled to be exported to Africa and beyond.

The Head of Corporate Communications of Creestgate Limited, Hope Ibinabobo said in a statement that Gold in his new role as national academic adviser to AcadPass, would serve as the academic face of AcadPass, representing the platform in engagements with institutions and stakeholders; provide strategic guidance to strengthen AcadPass’s integration with academic communities nationwide and mentor and inspire students to embrace the platform as a tool for academic success, personal growth, and global competitiveness.