Academy To Spend 64% Of 2026 Budget On Salary, Pension

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron in Akwa Ibom State is to spend 64 per cent or N1.74 billion on salaries, personnel related costs, pension and training programmes in 2026, out of a total N2.73 billion.

It is the allocation approved for the institution in the Federal Government’s Appropriation Bill for the year, raising fresh questions about setting priorities at the nation’s foremost maritime training institution.

As contained in the Appropriation Bill for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, it was gathered that less than N1 billion would be left to run academic activities, maintain facilities and execute capital projects critical to maritime manpower development.

A breakdown of the figures reveals that N1.48 billion has been earmarked strictly for salaries and wages, while an additional N259.6 million will go into allowances and social contributions, including N147.1 million for employer pension contributions, N73.6 million for National Health Insurance Scheme payments and N17.25 million for employees’ compensation.

Beyond staff emoluments, the academy will spend N290.3 million on overhead costs in 2026, covering travel, training, maintenance, utilities and other day-to-day operations. Of this amount, N107.5 million has been allocated to local and international travel and transport, while N38.8 million is set aside for training programmes.

Fuel and power generation remain a major cost burden, with N30.26 million budgeted for fueling the academy’s generators alone, underscoring the academy’s continued dependence on alternative power sources amid unstable public electricity supply.

Also, the Federal Government approved N694 million for capital expenditure at the Academy, with a strong focus on infrastructure, power supply and learning equipment. The capital budget includes N342.6 million for the purchase of fixed assets, dominated by N233.6 million for teaching and learning equipment and N109 million for residential furniture intended for staff quarters.

Infrastructure development also features prominently, with N351.4 million allocated for construction and provision of fixed assets. Key projects include N183.27 million for the construction of internal roads and installation of street lighting within the Academy, and N168.18 million for the provision and installation of solar electrical power, a move expected to reduce the institution’s heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators.