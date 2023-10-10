Academy takes clean-up exercise to Abuja communities

As part of activities commemorating the 2023 World Clean-Up Day, Premiere Academy, Lugbe in Abuja has observed a one-day Community Service Project, in which the students and members of staff embarked on clean up exercise within Lugbe community and its environs. The school’s clean-up exercise initiative, which is an annual activity on the school’s roster, had as a theme: “Clean Up Lugbe, Clean Environment, Healthy People.”

This year’s exercise, however, received an added impetus with the launch of the Clean Environment Campaign of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), aimed at improving the level of city-wide cleanliness in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs. With the global theme of the 2023 edition: “Embody Unity,” the World Clean Up Day is a global initiative that seeks to bring together people from all walks of life to clean up their communities.

Meanwhile, the school’s Director of Academics and Administration, Mr. Chris Akinsonwon, in in a statement, said that beyond the immediate impact on the environment, the Lugbe clean-up exercise served as an avenue to continually educate students, staff members and the host community about the significance of environmental stewardship, as well as promoting health and well-being of the people, and to inspire them to become lifelong advocates for sustainable environment and lifestyle.

“Through this initiative, we are demonstrating that we care about our world, the environment and the people. By engaging our students in hands-on activities of cleaning the environment, they have witnessed first-hand the positive impact their actions could have on the environment and the communities. This experience sparked a sense of ownership and responsibility, thereby further empowering them to become lifetime advocates for sustainable living,” he added.

The school, which pledged to sustain the programme through organising similar initiatives, and collaborating with local organisations, also promised to integrate environmental education into its curriculum with a view to equipping the students with the knowledge and skills needed to be lifelong champions of a clean, and healthier environment. “Premiere Academy is committed to developing the total child. We believe that children should not only be academically prepared, but should also be well-rounded individuals who are prepared for life. This is why we will continue to offer a variety of programmes, activities and other learning opportunities to help our students develop their physical, emotional, social and intellectual skills as best as possible,” the statement added.