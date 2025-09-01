Academy Gets DG

The Governing Board of the Yoruba Academy has appointed Prof. Dhikrullah Yagboyaju as director general. He was appointed followi n g t h e c o n cl u s i o n o f a j o i n t meeting between the academy’s Board of T r ustees (BoT)’s Chair man, Olawale Oshun and the Chair man of the Gover ning Board, Prof. Lai Olurode.

Other members at the meeting were Chief (Mrs.) Jumoke Anifowose, Prince Oyewole Oyetunji and Dr. Moreni Tafita. The meeting was held to inaugurate the newly appointed DG, Prof. Dhikr ullah Yagboyaju. The academy was established with a central objective of preserving the Yoruba culture and civilisation, buoying up the public sector, breathing life into the private sector and building synerg y between the two sectors.