Academy Empowers 386 Technical Students With Job-Ready Soft Skills

I n its bid to bridge the skills gap and enhance employability, OPL Academy has celebrated the graduation of 386 students from government technical colleges in Lagos State from its Technician Empowerment Programme.

The event, which took place at the Onikan Youths Center, recently was made possible through the sponsorship of the Livelihood Impact Fund, Verod Foundation, and the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

These students from Government Technical Colleges in Lagos includ- ing Ikotun, Ikorodu, Adosoba, Agin- digbin, and Epe, received specialised training across various trades such as electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, and painting. However, what sets this program apart is its comprehensive approach, with a strong focus on soft skills development.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday OPL Academy said they have equipped the future professionals with essential skills like effective communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, leadership, and ethics.

The guest speaker, Mr. Rotimi Omotimehin encouraged the students to leverage the unique insights gained from OPL Academy’s training. He emphasised that this supplementary education offers a distinct advantage over traditional classroom learning and can greatly enhance their career prospects.

The Chief Executive Officer of OPL Academy, Mrs. Oare Ehiemua Ochui, reflecting on the event, emphasised the academy’s commitment to empowering youths for self-reliance. She said, “We are here to celebrate the class of 2023 graduating students after a rigorous training in their different chosen field of learning.”

She said the greatest testimony is when they go out and get a good report from their employers who see a marked difference in their work and professionalism compared to their peers who didn’t go through the same kind of training. It means what we taught them is impactful and we have left an indelible mark on the students.