Academy elects Nigerian fellow

The World Academy of Sciences has elected a Nigerian, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, as fellow for the advancement of science in developing countries (UNESCOTWAS). He was elected in recognition of his outstanding contribution to science and its promotion in the developing world. Okereke, who was among 47 fellows elected by the academy, is a professor in global fovernance and public policy in the School for Policy Studies, Bristol University, UK and director for the Center for Climate Change and Development (CCCD), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Nigeria.

He is a visiting professor at London School of Economics and senior academic visitor at the University of Oxford. Also, he is a leading member of the Global Earth Commission’s Safe and Just Transformation Working Group and coordinator of African Forum Climate Change, Energy and Development (AFCEED), the leading African network of scholars, policy makers and practitioners working on climate change and sustainability transitions in Africa.

He is a globally recognised leading scholar on global climate governance and international development with specialism on the justice dimensions of the international climate regime and just societal transitions to the green economy. He has a strong track record of cutting-edge and high-impact research focused on understanding and addressing systemic barriers to economic and social inclusion in the context of climate