Academics Applaud Dangotes’s Impact On Agricultural Revolution

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been hailed as a foremost entrepreneur whose laudable interventions in the agricultural sector in Nigeria should be applauded and emulated by others. Some Nigerian university vice chancellors, under the auspices of Committee of Vice-Chancellors, who were at Dangote Fertiliser plant on a familiarisation visit recently, marveled at the huge financial resources invested in the plant.

The university heads unanimously agreed that Dangote should be specially recognised for his contribution on agricultural revolution in Nigeria, through his fertiliser project. Secretary of Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said all Nigeria needed for real growth and development in all sectors of the economy was just to have five of Aliko Dangotes.

He urged other Nigerian billionaires to take a cue from Dangote and invest heavily in manufacturing to significantly reduce the high unemployment rate among the youth and ameliorate the sufferings of many Nigerians. According to him, “we decided to come and see organisation wellness and resilience in action, and we know that Aliko is one of the most resilient entrepreneurs this country has ever produced, so, it is important to come and have a feel of that action.

“We came to see how one man’s dream and vision and big picture can translate into something like this and I can say that this visit has exceeded all our expectations because nothing you see on television or even read in Newspapers can match the reality when you come here physically and see this massive edifice and process in place. “Dangote is an enigma and like I said earlier, if we have five of his types across Nigeria or across Africa, this country and continent will be a different story entirely.

We are truly very proud of him.” Speaking after the tour of the fertiliser plant, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, described the plant as impressive and lauded the synergy between Lagos State Government and Aliko Dangote, a man from Kano State, describing the union as what Nigeria should really represent. She said: “This plant is quite impressive.

We wish we had more Nigerians who are investing in our country, creating opportunities and solving real problems as well as giving back to society as Aliko Dangote is doing.” “What is more impressive is that somebody from a different part of the county has enough confidence in another part of the country and there is this synergy between the different elements, the cooperation from the Lagos State Government and a man from Kano…this is the Nigeria of my dream,” she added.

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), also expressed satisfaction at the operations in the factory, noting that the three million tonnes of granulated urea factory would go a long way in solving the food problems in Nigeria. She said: “This trip to Dangote Fertiliser has been awesome. When the president said that there was going to be a state of emergency against poverty, we now know that Dangote is contributing enormously to the growth of the nation, to the availability of food security, through the provision of fertiliser, which is an important component in crop and food production.

“I am very impressed. This factory is enormous, huge funds have gone into it and it will have a positive effect on the nation’s economy. The likes of Aliko Dangote are rare, and Nigeria should be thankful for having a bold man that is always willing to take huge risks, in our midst,” she added. The fertiliser plant is manufacturing three million metric tonnes of urea per annum, with a view to reducing the nation’s fertiliser imports, and generating over $400 million annual foreign exchange from export to Africa countries.