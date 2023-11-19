Academia Must Collaborate With Industry For Sustainable National Devt, Says Olugbodi

Nigerian universities must collaborate with the industry, integrate seamlessly and maximize cross- functionality in order the ensure national development, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, The VerdantZeal Group and Convener, The Innovention Series, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, has said. According to him, successful collaborative innovation between industry and academia can lead to groundbreaking research, technology development, and the creation of innovative solutions that benefit society, and by implementing these best practices, both sectors can work together more effectively to achieve their shared objectives and drive progress in various fields.

Olugbodi added that universities should collaborate with oil and gas companies, information technology and telecom companies, pharmaceutical and healthcare research as well as the financial institutions and fintech startups, to bridge the gap between innovation and invention, foster the spirit of African optimism and inspire gainful narratives and engagement. To him, such partnership Olugbodi has become imperative because the growth trajectory of the business world today is centred around adopting innovation as a specific instrument of enterprise and economic prosperity.

He said such partner- ship overrides the fallibility of the ‘single story’ and helps to flex the muscles of association, speed, connections, energy and execution better,” he said. Addressing the theme: “Collaborative innovation: bridging the knowledge and research gap between industry and academia,” at the Faculty Open Lecture at the Faculty of Social Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, added that this collaboration lends credence to the popular African proverb “If you want to go fast, go alone.

If you want to go far, go together”. In view of this, governments around the world continue to stimulate linkages between universities and industries. “This trend has gained ground and is now deemed necessary to promote economic growth. Policymakers across continents seek to stimulate universities to become more entrepreneurial, engaging more actively with the productive sector. Such linkages are particularly relevant in Nigeria as the majority of universities were created with a mission to achieve goals such as: contribute to national development through high-level relevant manpower training, develop and inculcate proper values for the survival of the individual and society, develop the intellectual capability of individuals to understand and appreciate their local and external environment.

He said one of the primary reasons why collaboration between industry and academia is crucial is its role in driving innovation. “Academic institutions are hubs of knowledge and research, where cutting- edge ideas are generated and explored. On the other hand, industries possess the resources and practical expertise required to bring these ideas to life. When these two sectors come together, the result is a fertile ground for innovation. In his remarks at the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, said the topic was not only timely but in conformity with the need to bridge the gulf between industry players, policy makers and the academia, especially during post-field research defence.

Agboola stressed the need to pay adequate attention to the nation’s education sector, because no country can develop beyond the standards of its universities. Hence the university is committed to the pursuit of its 3-E Agenda- Education (further education), entrepreneurship and employability of its graduates. To the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dele Odunlami, the philosophy behind the faculty lecture series was to provide a platform for critilising ideas for sustainable development, expressing the hope that this would be institutionalized as part of the university’s activities. He added that the lecture was part of collaborative innovation to ensure data- driven development plans in the university through the elevation of issues to the level of productive discussion for sustainable development.