ACA Divests N19.8bn Stake In Aradel Holdings

Africa Capital Alliance’s (ACA) CAPE IV fund, the largest shareholder in Aradel Holdings, has divested approximately 0.57 per cent of its stake in the newly listed company, resulting in a N19.8 billion transaction.

The sale, executed over three days—October 14, 15, and 16—saw CAPE IV offload around 24.717 million shares at an average price of N802.99 per share, the oil company’s corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed.

Following the divestment, ACA’s ownership in Aradel Holdings decreased from 16.49 per cent to 15.92 per cent, though the fund remains the company’s largest single shareholder.

Some stockbrokers said that the equity valuation was overpriced, pointing to the likelihood of further sell down by the private equity fund which claimed that the sale was aimed at “providing liquidity for Aradel’s listing on the NGX”.

“The problem with Aradel Holdings is that the stock is overvalued by the initial investors. The market is now pricing it appropriately. Don’t forget the company migrated from NASD exchange to the NGX,” Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, a senior stockbroker told our correspondent.

Prior to its listing on the NGX, Aradel Holdings had over 1,800 shareholders and a free float of 64.32 per cent, with the remaining 35.68 per cent controlled by majority shareholders.

The strategic sale by ACA CAPE IV has had a notable impact on Aradel’s stock performance, which has been on free fall from its listing price of N702.69 on Monday last week, to about N625.40, over 24 percentage fall in just one week.

The share price of the equity had risen to N820 per share between Monday and Tuesday after listing but set off to a reversal trend there after, and analysts have projected a fair price below N500 insisting that only the company’s yet to be released third quarter financial statement may impact the price valuation.

“The fair price of the stock is in doubt since the company has not yet released its Q3-2024 financial statement. Until the market is updated with the latest earnings report, the fair price should not exceed N500,” said one of experienced stock dealers.

