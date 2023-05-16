AC Millan Manager, Stefano Pioli only has one line-up doubt for tonight’s Champions League semifinal return leg against Inter with either Alexis Saelemaekers or Junior Messias on the right flank: but what will change for the Rossoneri depending on who starts?

Belgian winger Saelemaekers remains the favourite to get the nod against the Nerazzurri tonight, but Sky Sport Italia’s correspondent, Emanuele Baiocchini insists Messias’ chances are rising ahead of kick-off.

The former Crotone star had trained separately from the team on the eve of the game on Monday and the same happened during a warmup at Milanello on Tuesday, although he completed the training session with the rest of the group.

On paper, Messias would be a slightly more offensive option for the Rossoneri, who aim to bounce back after a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture last week. On the other hand, Saelemaekers would be a more balanced pick, with Messias available to come off the bench in the second half of Milan needs to score to keep their hopes alive.

Saelemaekers, 23, replaced the injured Rafael Leao in the first leg against Inter, playing on the left flank, but the Portuguese star is available for tonight’s game.

The Belgium international has four goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, including two in seven Champions League games. Messias has scored six goals in 32 games this season, one in the Champions League and five in Serie A.