AC Millan Continues To Spend Big In Transfer Market

AC Milan’s transfer spending continues at a frantic pace and they will not stop once the signing of Samuel Chukwueze is hopefully confirmed, a report claims.

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are actually looking to close the deal for Chukwueze at below €20m, possibly by inserting a counterpart into the negotiation to lower the cash sum required.

However, the arrival of the Nigerian would not be the last addition made though because the management are also aiming to add another midfielder and they have an eye on the full-back situation too.

A new deputy to Theo Hernandez is been sought after and the latest ideal candidate is of Riccardo Calafiori of Basel.

The 21-year-old previously played for Roma and Genoa, and made 23 league appearances for the Swiss side last season.

Yunus Musah remains the main target for the midfield, but there is no rush and Valencia’s requests are still high at the moment.

On the other hand, the situations around Fode Ballo-Tourè, Ante Rebic and Divock Origi remain to be resolved too.