Victor Boniface, an attacker for Bayer Leverkusen, has been identified by AC Milan as a summer transfer target.

Since Olivier Giroud’s contract with LAFC expires in June, the Rooseneri has hinted of add a new striker at the end of the season.

The striker Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is Milan’s top target, but the former Serie A winners have been forced to consider other options due to his high price tag.

Bologna might be asking for €75 million for Zirkzee, according to a recent Gazzetta article.

If Milan is unable to acquire Zirkzee, Corriere dello Sport believes that Boniface is their backup goal.

Around €40–€50 million is Boniface’s estimated value.