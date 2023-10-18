AC Milan Interested In Ex-Bayern Striker, Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has been reportedly added to AC Milan’s shortlist as they try to recruit a new striker in January.

In his nine games this season, the 22-year-old Dutchman has scored three goals for Bologna.

Milan is trying to find someone to replace Olivier Giroud, who is 37 years old. The Serie A leaders are reportedly watching the progress of the Netherlands U21 international, as well as Zirkzee and other players who have come onto their radar.

Joshua Zirkzee joined Bologna from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, in a deal worth around €8.5m. This season the former Anderlecht attacker has been impressive for the side that are currently 11th in Serie A. Zirkzee is currently valued at around €20m.

Zirkzee began his career in the development setup of ADO Den Haag, then transferred to Feyenoord. After coming up through the ranks, he joined Bayern Munich in 2017 and went on to make 17 first-team appearances while scoring four goals.

After loan moves to Anderlecht and Parma, he finally found a permanent home in Bologna. If AC Milan makes a play for Joshua Zirkzee in January, he might be moving again.