AC Milian Agree On Terms With Villarreal For Samuel Chukwueze

AC Milan have now successfully agreed to a fee with Villarreal for Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

New Telegraph gathered that both clubs will soon agree on a fee for the player after AC Milan came close to matching the Spanish side’s valuation for the winger.

MilanNews’ Antonio Vitiello and Pietro Mazzara are reporting that a fee has been agreed in principle between the two clubs.

The Rossoneri will pay a base fee of €20 million plus bonuses of €8 million.

The move is likely to be defined by this weekend and the player will likely arrive in the city for his medicals early next week.

It has been reported some days ago that the Millian Giants were about to hold a meeting with the Yellow Submarine for Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma.

While the Dutchman seems to be on his way to Everton, AC Milan made it a point to not miss out on the Nigerian and it’s looking more likely that they got their man.