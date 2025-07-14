AC Milan Eye Arokodare After Boniface Talks

AC Milan have also listed Belgian league goal king, Tolu Arokodare on their shopping list this summer after they discussed with the representatives of fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface.

Arokodare will be a cheaper option for Boniface, who could be sold for over 40 million Arokodare has already been linked with clubs in the German Bundesliga as well as the Premier League in E n g l a n d , where he dreams to play at some point in his career. Genk hope to hit a jackpot with his transfer this summer.