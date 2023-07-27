AC Milan Complete Deal For Prodigious La Liga Winger

The Nigeria international links up with Stefano Pioli’s side after they agreed to a reported €28 million deal with their La Liga counterparts.

AC Milan have completed the signing of Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent deal.

Chukwueze won the Europa League during a five-year spell with the Yellow Submarine, where he made over 200 first-team appearances.

His contract at the Estadio de la Cerámica had been due to expire in 12 months’ time prior to his move to the Rossoneri.