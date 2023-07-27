AC Milan Complete Deal For Prodigious La Liga Winger

AC Milan have completed the signing of Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent deal.
The Nigeria international links up with Stefano Pioli’s side after they agreed to a reported €28 million deal with their La Liga counterparts.
Chukwueze won the Europa League during a five-year spell with the Yellow Submarine, where he made over 200 first-team appearances.
His contract at the Estadio de la Cerámica had been due to expire in 12 months’ time prior to his move to the Rossoneri.
Chukwueze becomes Milan’s seventh signing of the summer as Pioli aims to build on last season’s fourth-place finish in Serie A.
Tags: Milan Samuel Chukwueze Villarreal