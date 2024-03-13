AC Milan Board Getting Fed Up With Chukwueze

Italian football expert, Pietro Mazzara, has revealed that the Milan board are disappointed with the performance of Samuel Chukwueze since joining in the summer, Soccernet.ng reports. Chukwueze, 24, joined the Rossoneri in a deal worth over twenty five million euros from 2021 UEFA Europe’s League Champions, Villarreal, but his performances haven’t justified his price tag.

He has been subjected to just seven league starts by Stefano Pioli, due to the great run of form Christian Pulisic enjoys. Chukwueze scored two goals in Milan’s UEFA Champions League outing, but that didn’t do any good as they were third, behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. In 22 league appearances, he has just one assist.

Per Pianeta Milan, the seven-time UEFA Champions League winners are looking to replace the Nigerian winger in the summer if his performances do not improve. Sky Correspondent, Pietro Mazzara pinpointed Chukwueze game against Empoli as the highlight of his season as he didn’t make any impact and even missed clear-cut chances.