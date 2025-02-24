ABUTH Heroes: Doctors, Staff Donate Blood To Save Accident Victims

Share

The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria has commended Resident Doctors, Nurses, Medical students and other staff for the display of clinical consciousness and sacrifice to save lives of accident victims.

ABUTH’s Public Relations Officer, Ms Aisha Abdulkadir, said this in a statement yesterday in Zaria. She said the ABUTH community displayed clinical consciousness and sacrifice when it received mass casualty victims of motor accident.

Abdulkadir said nurses, resident doctors, medical officers, house officers, other clinical staff and medical students, all poured out in their numbers to give the desperately required urgent clinical input.

She added that there was a show of unparalleled clinical stewardship and sacrifice.

According to her, of particular note, was the extreme show of love by the medical students and house officers, who were willing to freely offer the gift of life, in the form of blood donations.

