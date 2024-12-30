ABUTH Begins Kidney Transplant Programme In 2025

Share

The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching University (ABUTH) Zaria is set to commence kidney transplant surgeries in 2025 towards bringing relief to patients with kidney failure and reversing medical tourism.

Chief Medical Director Ahmed Umdagas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria the Urology Centre of Excellence would be ready by the first quarter of 2025 to offer high quality urology services.

The professor said: “By the first quarter of 2025, ABUTH would commence kidney transplant, what was just holding us was a few infrastructure.

“Besides that, most of the machines and equipment for kidney transplant were available and our personnel have been adequately trained to offer the services.’’

Umdagas added that aside from the urology centre, there would also be an Amenity Wing that can take any class of patients.

According to him, the amenity wing will have a single-bed room, a room and parlour for the affluent patients; stressing that ABUTH was determined to offer global-best services.

