‘Abusing Girl-Child Tantamount To Destroying Brighter Societal Future’

Recently, the world gathered to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child with lots of fanfare, with the protection of girl child in the societal arena, still of major concern to the international community.

Indeed, the International Day of the Girl Child was approved and has been celebrated by the United Nations since 2012.

Amidst the theme for this year’s celebration: ‘Invest in Girls Rights: Our leadership, Our well-being’, Nigeria was not left alone as government, organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and others came out en masse to stand tall for girl children in Nigeria.

In particular, one of the NGOs that celebrated this year’s International Girl Child Day was Brimminds Foundation, who partnered with International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), an arm of the United Nations, bringing together about eight different participating schools under one umbrella, with the focus being given the Nigerian girl child the desired freedom to become whatever she desires to be and realizes her dream as a winner.

Stigmatisation

Speaking at a one-day International Girl Child Day conference in Lagos, recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brimminds Foundation, Evang. Ambassador (Mrs) Doreen Onyemachi, the Chief Convener of this year’s International Girl Child Day event, explained that there were still lots of stigmas and segregation happening towards female children in Nigeria and around the world.

She emphasised on the need for the government to do more in changing the current narrative by allowing more girl children to aspire to a greater future, becoming Heads of State, being elected into legislative assembly and becoming successful business women in the society.

According to her, this can only be achieved when the government and key stakeholders invest more in girl child development, especially in education and other developmental purposes.

Mrs. Onyemachi said: “Alright, we know the stigma and segregation on female children. So, we consider it necessary to impact them, so they will not feel less of themselves, because already, society is not doing justice to female children.

“So, we want to build that confidence in them, we want to build that knowledge in them, we want to educate them so they can stand on tomorrow; with or without white collar jobs so that they can survive.”

The Brimminds Foundation CEO stated that the foundation as an NGO is affiliated to the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA). She explained: “Yes, we are affiliated to the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA).”

Activities

While speaking on the foundation’s activities, Onyemachi noted that the foundation has ensured to promptly focus on the sustainability of girl child courses in the country in a bid to build leaders of tomorrow to catch them at young levels.

According to her: “Today, we are going to see girls who have taken charge; girls championing; girls who are ruling. Is just like in the country we belong to, Nigeria today; we have not had any female president!

“So we are building the girl child to have the confidence to come out tomorrow for an election to be conducted and for them to be elected as the first female Presidents.”

Participating schools

The Chief Convener of the event revealed that there were eight schools, about 200 pupils and 100 adults. She named the schools as: Branville Light House School Abule-oshun Water side, Dansa; Bookman Schools, Satellite Town; Mater Amabilis School, Satellite Town; St Margaret Comprehensive College, Onireke; Mozare Redeemers School, 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos; Elite Treasure School, Abule Oshun; Kel Chelsea School Satellite Town, Lagos, and Lumen Christi Private School, Satellite Town, Lagos.

She added: “We have about eight schools. A number of 200 students and 100 adults. People who came to witness the induction and people who came with their children as well.”

Culture and tradition

Speaking on culture and tradition, the Brimminds Foundation owner stressed: “Of course, no matter how enlightened we are; no matter how Westerners life is, taking charge, we can’t forget culture, even culture evolves, but you can’t forget culture.

While enumerating on the role of the Federal Government in promoting girl child in the country, Ambassador Onyemachi said: “No we are not satisfied with what the government is doing on girl child in this country.

That is why we individuals, NGOs, we are coming out to see how we can learn voice to ensure that there is a success in the fight for girl child in the society.”

Sponsor

One of the key sponsors of the Brimminds Foundation’s International Girl Child Day celebration is Amaka Anekwe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sun Multi-dynamix Company Limited, makers of Amiga Sanitary Pad, which was one of the gifts given to the girls.

Anekwe, who is also one of the IAWPA’s inductees that received Eminence Ambassador of Peace, stated at the event that the company was a firm believer in girl child development.

“Being the CEO of Sun Multi-dynamix Limited aside from any other person, I am very big when it comes to girl child advocacy in the society because of my background and where I come from.

I come from Anambra State, where a male child is a big boy, and being where I am today, they saw the importance of a girl child through me.

So anything that has to do with supporting a girl child, I am very big on it and that is why I am here today. And aside from that, I am being confirmed as an Eminence Ambassador of Peace today. So I am one of the inductees.”

Protection

While reacting to girl child activities in Nigeria, Ms. Anekwe explained that: “In all sincerity, I would say the girls of these days are better than our own time right. But still it’s not up to 70:30 per cent when it comes to the equation with men or a boy.

And it’s something that is very important in every organisation, in every nation. To move forward in the whole world, a girl to a boy equation needs to be 50/50.

“Our government, they are trying, but they need to put in more effort in making sure that a girl child is being educated, being supported when it comes to the business they want to do, when it comes to sports, they need to allow girl child performances especially, when it comes to football.

“We can see the way our male footballers are being supported; a lot of people don’t even know female football teams exist. So they really need to do more for a female or girl child to be recognised in Nigeria.”

IAWPA’s roles

The International Director, IAWPA, His Eminence Ambassador Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, in his remarks at the event pointed out that IAWPA is playing a key role in this year’s international girl child day celebration, being an arm of the United Nations appraising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in Nigeria.

He said: “Actually, we are organising a beauty pageant for the girls so that they can showcase their talents, their beauty, capabilities and all that is endowed in them to promote peace as well as personal development that contribute to the society.

Because when we are talking about peace it’s not only individual peace, it’s also societal peace.” While speaking on legal backing bills for girl children in the country, Ehiriodo said:

“Not only legal backing there should be education so we need to enlighten our people so that they will not be abusing the girl child who becomes a woman tomorrow, a wife and a mother.

If we continue abusing them then we are destroying a bright future for the society.”

Sponsorships

Some of the sponsors who backed the Foundation’s International Girl Child Day celebration, included: Tormek Global Services Limited, Amiga Sanitary Pads, Kenvee Nigeria Limited, Shrimad Rajchandra, Nigerian Spinners and Dyers Limited, Fembas Motors, ANDOCH Services Limited, TKM Foundation, and Perfecto La Villa Hotel and Suites.

